Upper Nile governor officiates rights commission office in Malakal

Upper Nile State governor James Odhok Oyai inaugurated the first-ever Human Rights Commission office in the capital Malakal on Thursday.

The UNMISS-funded project, under the Quick Impact Program, aims at enhancing the capacity of the Human Rights Commission in the state. The ceremony was attended by government and UN officials.

Governor Odhok thanked the UN Mission in South Sudan for their continued support and development efforts in the state, according to his office.

“The newly built office space is expected to improve the commission’s ability to address human rights issues and promote peace and stability in the Upper Nile State,” the statement said.

Mr. Odhok reportedly added that his government shall work with the UN partners to promote human rights and development programs in the state.

Upper Nile has been hit, on several occasions, by deadly factional and subnational violence characterized by impunity.

The latest incident was the killing of four fishermen in Fashoda County on May 30, leading to a major escalation of inter-communal violence in Malakal where 10 people were killed and hundreds displaced.

There are no reports of arrest despite calls from President Kiir, Governor Odhok and senior officials for the perpetrators to held accountable.

In late 2022, a UN report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups in the state.

The UN investigation found fighting between armed groups that split from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition led to at least 884 civilian casualties, of which 594 were killed, 290 injured, 258 abducted.

It was also reported that 75 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, and the conflict caused a humanitarian crisis that displaced more than 62,000 civilians and led to significant destruction of civilian property.

