JusticeNews

Church announces five days of mourning for slain sisters

Photo of Koang Pal Koang Pal Send an email 26 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Sr. Mary Daniel Abut and Sr. Regina Roba who were killed by gunmen along Juba - Nimule road on Monday August 16, 2021 - credit | Courtesy

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba has announced five days of mourning following the killing of two reverend sisters yesterday.

During this period, the Catholic Secretariat and its institutions will close down.

Related Articles

Yesterday, armed men killed two members of the congregation of the Sacred Heart Sisters of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Both Sister Mary and Sister Regina were traveling in a commercial bus along the Juba-Nimule highway.

They were returning to Juba from the centenary celebrations that concluded at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Loa.

In a statement issued today, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, all Catholic institutions such as the universities, seminaries, colleges, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will remain close until Friday.

The requiem mass for the two reverend sisters will take place this Friday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kator from 9AM.

According to the office of the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state, two nuns and two other male passengers have so far been confirmed dead.

Five people are now known to have died in a deadly ambush that happened in Kubi area during the morning hours.

The first nun, identified as Sister Mary Abbud, died on the spot, while the second nun died at the hospital in Nimule.

Additionally, a boda-boda rider was also knocked dead by a speeding truck – fleeing from the attack.

This brings the total number of the deceased to 5.

Meanwhile, Eye Radio’s former reporter, Joakino Francis was driving the Rosa bus that came under attack.

The catholic nuns were killed in his vehicle.

Joakino and some of the passengers managed to escape into the nearby bushes after the armed men fired at his windshield and on the fuel tank.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba has announced five days of mourning following the killing of two reverend sisters yesterday.

During this period, the Catholic Secretariat and its institutions will close down.

Yesterday, armed men killed two members of the congregation of the Sacred Heart Sisters of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Both Sister Mary and Sister Regina were traveling in a commercial bus along the Juba-Nimule highway.

They were returning to Juba from the centenary celebrations that concluded at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Loa.

In a statement issued today, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, all Catholic institutions such as the universities, seminaries, colleges, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will remain close until Friday.

The requiem mass for the two reverend sisters will take place this Friday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kator from 9AM.

Photo of Koang Pal Koang Pal Send an email 26 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

SPLA name remains unchanged -Ateny

May 17, 2017

S. Sudan and Sudan have six-month to resolve Abyei dispute – UN

May 17, 2017

SPLA renamed South Sudan Defense Force in a major army shake up

May 16, 2017

Defense Minister tells army to be highly discipline on SPLA Day

May 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Eye Radio
Back to top button