Church announces five days of mourning for slain sisters

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba has announced five days of mourning following the killing of two reverend sisters yesterday.

During this period, the Catholic Secretariat and its institutions will close down.

Yesterday, armed men killed two members of the congregation of the Sacred Heart Sisters of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Both Sister Mary and Sister Regina were traveling in a commercial bus along the Juba-Nimule highway.

They were returning to Juba from the centenary celebrations that concluded at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Loa.

In a statement issued today, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, all Catholic institutions such as the universities, seminaries, colleges, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will remain close until Friday.

The requiem mass for the two reverend sisters will take place this Friday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kator from 9AM.

According to the office of the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state, two nuns and two other male passengers have so far been confirmed dead.

Five people are now known to have died in a deadly ambush that happened in Kubi area during the morning hours.

The first nun, identified as Sister Mary Abbud, died on the spot, while the second nun died at the hospital in Nimule.

Additionally, a boda-boda rider was also knocked dead by a speeding truck – fleeing from the attack.

This brings the total number of the deceased to 5.

Meanwhile, Eye Radio’s former reporter, Joakino Francis was driving the Rosa bus that came under attack.

The catholic nuns were killed in his vehicle.

Joakino and some of the passengers managed to escape into the nearby bushes after the armed men fired at his windshield and on the fuel tank.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba has announced five days of mourning following the killing of two reverend sisters yesterday.

During this period, the Catholic Secretariat and its institutions will close down.

Yesterday, armed men killed two members of the congregation of the Sacred Heart Sisters of the Archdiocese of Juba.

Both Sister Mary and Sister Regina were traveling in a commercial bus along the Juba-Nimule highway.

They were returning to Juba from the centenary celebrations that concluded at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Loa.

In a statement issued today, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, all Catholic institutions such as the universities, seminaries, colleges, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will remain close until Friday.

The requiem mass for the two reverend sisters will take place this Friday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kator from 9AM.