Illegal checkpoints closed in Upper Nile

Authorities in Upper Nile State have closed seven illegal checkpoints.

The checkpoints were mounted on roads and along the Nile River.

They were found along the Malakal-Meluth Road, and Maban, Renk, Manyo roads.

Officials believe these road and river blocks were used to extort money from travelers – especially traders.

The State Minister of Finance, Planning, and Investment Pal Deng the illegal checkpoints were negatively impacting trade and the price of commodities.

“We came to reform the revenue collection points and remove illegal collection points located along the shores of the Nile River and on land,” said Pal Deng.

“We have reduced the number to 5 checkpoints because the number we found was affecting the price of commodities.”

The state finance minister says the government took action to address the impact on traders so that they can not increase the price of goods.

“We decided to help to lower prices of goods in Malakal town. A small number of collection points helps in encouraging more traders in the state.” he added.

The County Commissioner and security organs have been directed to monitor and stop any resurgence of illegal checkpoints in Upper Nile state.