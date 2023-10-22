Chagor, deputy lock horns over Bor land ‘leasing’ probe

Jonglei State governor has fallen out with his deputy after he set up a committee to investigate the former mayor of Bor Municipality over allegations of land mismanagement in the state capital.

In a gubernatorial order on October 19, Governor Denay Jock Chagor formed the seven-member team to probe land auctioning, sell agreements and payments between companies and individuals.

The committee is also directed to suspend activities in some disputed land plots including the Women Group Plot, Zain Company Plots and Public toilet plots.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Jacob Akec wrote to Governor Chagor to reject the formation of the committee investigating the ex-mayor citing unilateralism in the decision.

“Reference to the above subject, and as I made it clear to you and members of the Council of Ministers in our today’s ordinary sitting, I am writing to your noble office to officially reject the formation of the said committee,” Akec said in the complaint letter.

The deputy governor said his boss Chagor has not consulted him before making the decision, in accordance with the 2018 peace agreement, which stipulates that peace parties must exercise cooperation and good working relations in the states.

Akec also accused Chagor of settling the land disputes through unconstitutional procedures, instead of using legal channels or cabinet meeting resolutions.

On March 27, 2023, Governor Chagor relieved Samuel Ateny Pech from the position of Bor mayor amid lingering allegations of land leasing to investors in the state capital.

The governor also reinstated Isaac Mamer, the Minister of Land, Housing and Public Utilities, who was suspended by his deputy a week before.

Mr. Mamer previously said he might have been suspended because he canceled all the local arrangements made by the Bor town Mayor and gave those lands back to their owners.

On the same day, the chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network threatened to take Bor Municipal authorities to court over the land rift between local traders and Bor mayor.

Bol Deng Bol accused the town mayor of allocating the land to unidentified rich investor “at the expense of the poor people.”

