CES suspends investment activity around Buluk playground

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction in Central Equatorial state has suspended earlier plans to invest in Juba’s Buluk playground.



According to the ministry, the decision followed reports that some individuals and groups of companies were intending to invest in public property.

In a statement, the state education ministry said it learned with concern that some business personnel attempted to build shops and other facilities at the playground.

It said the Buluk playground is legally owned by the ministry and warned of legal action against those found violating the order.

Andrew Albino, the director of co-curriculum at the state ministry of general education said the decision of suspending the investment opportunities will not affect sporting activities at the playground.

“The minister of education has no information that is why he issued this order, suspending any type of investment at the playground,” said Albino.

“The order does not stop sports; it only stops any investment in the playground. It will stop until they come to meet the ministry or meet the minister and when the minister gives them the okay, then they can invest”.

Last month, parents of learners at the Juba Technical School petitioned the Ministry of General Education in Central Equatoria state over a move to lease parts of the school to a foreign investor.

The petition came after a Turkish investor was allegedly given a section of the land to build an international school within the learning institution.

