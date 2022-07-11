Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

The death toll of cattle-related violence in Kapoeta North County, Eastern Equatoria State has risen to 235, with Pibor area deputy chief blaming his youth for participating in the attack.

Last week, more than 70 people were reportedly killed following a cattle raid which the county authorities said was carried out by a coalition of youth from Budi, Lafon and Greater Pibor areas.

When contacted today, Kapoeta North County Commissioner, Emmanuel Epone Lolimo said a total of 235 have been confirmed dead, a figure Eye Radio cannot independently verify.

“We are not celebrating the death, but we also blame them for coming to raid us. It has been sixteen years since we had conflict.”

“ So, during this incident, the death toll rose up to two hundred and thirty-five which is not good. We are not celebrating this big number. but we blame them for coming to attack us.”

Meanwhile, John Abula, Deputy Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area confirmed some youth from his area were involved and similarly blamed them for crossing into Eastern Equatoria State to raid.

“Cattle raiding always involves loss of lives, so we are not worried about that incident because they took their lives to that extent.”

Abula said Eastern Equatoria state governor, Louis Lobong informed him about the incident saying the losses are not a surprise.

He asserts that they have organized a conference to change the mindset of the youth in the area to desist from cattle raiding and child abduction.

“So, we learned that there were some casualties and loss of lives also there but it is not new because they were the ones who decided to go there.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter