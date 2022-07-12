12th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   DRC finally becomes the 7th EAC partner state

DRC finally becomes the 7th EAC partner state

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 2 hours ago

By depositing the instruments of ratification, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) now has full rights and privileges to participate in EAC’s programs and activities and affirms to meet the obligations of the EAC. - Courtesy

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has finally become a member of the East African Community after depositing the instrument of ratification with the EAC Secretary-General at the bloc’s headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Handing over the instrument of ratification to the Secretary-General, DRC’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’ Apala, said that the entry of his country into the EAC was an economic, cultural, geographical and historical obligation.

Hon. Apala said that DRC’s admission into the bloc was a fulfillment of the vision of the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity (now African Union) including Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba all of whom wanted a strong, united and prosperous continent where people could trade and move freely.

Hon. Apala said that the region faces similar challenges in terms of infrastructure development, insecurity, poverty, underdevelopment, diseases and ignorance that can best be addressed collectively by Partner States for the well-being of their peoples.

The Vice Prime Minister described the EAC as the most integrated bloc on the entire African continent, adding that the Summit of Heads of State also had the political will to achieve the objectives as outlined in the Treaty.

Hon. Apala said that the entry of his country into the EAC had strengthened the bloc’s economic, political, socio-cultural, financial and military muscle

An officer from the Field Force Unit of the United Republic of Tanzania raises the DRC flag at the EAC Headquarters shortly after the country was admitted as the bloc’s 7th Partner States. Looking on centre, left are EAC and DRC leaders.

Welcoming DRC into the bloc, EAC Secretary General Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki hailed the government and people of the DRC for speedily concluding the internal and constitutional processes to ratify the Treaty of Accession and depositing the Instrument of Ratification well ahead of the schedule.

“The Summit had envisaged that this would be done by 29th September, 2022,” said Dr. Mathuki.

“Article 11 of the Treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Treaty for the establishment of the East African Community provides that the Accession Treaty shall enter into force on the date the Democratic Republic of Congo deposits the instrument of ratification with the Secretary General,” said the Secretary General.

“So I am very happy to declare that today, today 11th July, 2022, the Democratic Republic of Congo has become the 7th Partner State of the East African Community,” said Dr. Mathuki.

The SG added that DRC now joins the Community and the cooperation by all the Partner States in all the sectors, programmes and activities that promote the four (4) pillars of regional integration.

They include Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and Political Federation.

Dr. Mathuki disclosed that the Secretariat had developed a proposed roadmap for the integration of the DRC into the Community, adding that this would be shared and concluded with the participation and input of DRC.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded 1

Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

Published 19 hours ago

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 2

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published 22 hours ago

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 3

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 4

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence 5

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published 1 hour ago

DRC finally becomes the 7th EAC partner state

Published 2 hours ago

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published 17 hours ago

Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

Published 22 hours ago

‘Consult first before road construction commences,’ says Mijok

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.