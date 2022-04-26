Catholic church hails court verdict on Carlasare’s shooting, hopes for forgiveness

The Catholic Diocese of Rumbek has welcomed the court verdict sentencing a priest and his associates to different jail terms for the shooting of Bishop Christian Carlasare last year.

The High Court in Juba yesterday sentenced a catholic priest and three others for conspiring in the shooting of Bishop Carlassare.

John Mathiang Machol, Samuel Makir, Moris Sebit Ater and Lat Makur Agok were found guilty of participating directly or indirectly in the attempted murder Bishop Carlassare.

Father John Mathiang was handed a seven-year jail term while Samuel Makir was sentenced to five years.

Moris Sebit Ater and Lat Makur Agok were both sentenced to 4 years in Prison.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio after yesterday’s verdict, Bishop Carlasare of Rumbek Diocese said they acknowledged the verdict.

The statement partly read “We appreciate the commitment and dedication of the government and the court. Though sad for what has happened and the resulting suffering. We pray that truth may bring conversion and healing. As a church, we look forward with hope this Easter time and remember Jesus for forgiveness and Unity.”

Carlassare, an Italian Comboni priest was elected on March 8, 2021 as the bishop of the Diocese of Rumbek.

He had spent months on treatment in Nairobi, Kenya before he was discharged and consecrated as the Bishop of Rumbek Diocese upon in March.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter