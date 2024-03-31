31st March 2024
VP Abdelbagi cautions Muslim traders against unnecessary price hikes

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

VP Hussein Abdelbagi|Photo|Courtesy

Vice President Husseing Abelbagi is urging the Islamic Council to caution traders against deliberate increase of commodity prices and take into account the conditions of the citizens.

The Vice President for Service Cluster said that the country is going through economic hardship, and called for cooperation between the traders and the government, citing the war in Sudan started as a result of the economic challenges.

South Sudan is going through severe economic challenges with the country’s currency depreciated to a record low against the US dollars.

This is as it sells at more than 2000 pounds a dollar in the parallel market.

The government in recent weeks tried to intervene by supplying the market with consumer goods at subsidized prices last week, but impact remains to be seen.

Speaking during a Ramadan breakfast yesterday, Abdelbagi said the government is trying to avoid the Sudan conflict which began economic economically.

“We are trying to avoid what happened in Sudan from happening here because, the problem in Sudan began economically. Therefore, we ask the traders not to encourage an increase in the prices, as this may cause a disaster for the country.

VP Adelbagi called on the council to speak with Muslim traders in the country including those from neighboring countries such as Somalia, Uganda and Sudan to account the conditions of the citizens.

“I asked Muslim traders to take into account the circumstances of the country, the citizens, the government and the region, and I called on the Islamic Council of South Sudan to communicate with the leaders of the Muslim communities’ traders from Somalia, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan working in the market.

“We have to reach to understanding with traders to take into account the conditions of the citizens, and we as a government will think about it.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate, in the end, there must be cooperation between the government and business owners to get out of safety,” he said.

90% of South Sudan’ economy is independent on oil export. The main pipeline carrying oil from South Sudan through Sudan for export has been suffering stoppages since last month.

The problems is linked to the war between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to three Sudanese officials.

Currently, the government is trying to reduce dependence on oil and move towards agriculture and non-oil revenue.

 

