CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

A delegation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in South Sudan to inspect the newly renovated Juba National Stadium ahead of its official inauguration in June.

South Sudan Football Association said in a statement the inspection is in preparation for South Sudan’s home hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches in the middle of 2024.

The CAF delegation is led by the organization’s stadium inspector, Mohamed El-Tobgy, and CAF safety and security officer, Zacharia Diabate.

“The inspection aims to ensure that the stadium meets all necessary standards and regulations for hosting international matches,” SSFA said.

The national football governing body said CAF officials will evaluate the stadium’s facilities, safety measures, and its overall readiness to host such prestigious events.

“The inspection team’s visit is a crucial step towards ensuring that the stadium is fully prepared to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches and other international events.”

Renovation of the FIFA-funded project, which reportedly costs 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for nearly five-years.

The process was marred with dispute between SSFA and JLFL over ownership of the playground, corruption allegations, and financial constraints to install certain feature within the premises.

SSFA said it is working with the government of South Sudan, CAF and FIFA to ensure that all requirements are met and that the Juba National Stadium is ready to welcome teams and fans to the matches.

