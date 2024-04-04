4th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police investigating killing of factory manager: says Justin

Police investigating killing of factory manager: says Justin

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Wodiseon Jedy, the late manager of Oasis water factory. (-)

Police in Juba said it is investigating the killing of Oasis Water Factory owner and manager by armed robbers early on Tuesday in the Gudele 2 suburb.

Armed men broke into the Oasis factory located 300 meters north of Gudele 2 police station at mid night on April 2, allegedly to robe the facility.

They shot 71-year-old Wodiseon Jedy, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds at a private hospital in the Atala-Bara area at 2:00AM, according to one of the factory staff.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirmed the deadly robbery incident on Thursday.

“The issue of the water factory was the day before yesterday, He was attacked in his compound and got killed,” said the police official.

General Justin, however, said no arrest was since made although a case has been opened and an Investigation is ongoing.

“We went there and took the body to the Mortuary, and we opened a case, and we are now investigating. We have not arrested anybody so far, but an investigation is going on.”

 

     

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests 1

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife 2

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 3

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 4

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport 5

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES lawmakers term Kalisto’s detention ‘flagrant disregard for rule of law’

Published 19 mins ago

Speaker Nunu urges cabinet ministers to honor parliamentary summons

Published 24 mins ago

Police investigating killing of factory manager: says Justin

Published 1 hour ago

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published 2 hours ago

Amnesty International calls for transitional justice in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir vows to fight inflation, urges country to prepare for elections

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!