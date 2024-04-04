Police investigating killing of factory manager: says Justin

Police in Juba said it is investigating the killing of Oasis Water Factory owner and manager by armed robbers early on Tuesday in the Gudele 2 suburb.

Armed men broke into the Oasis factory located 300 meters north of Gudele 2 police station at mid night on April 2, allegedly to robe the facility.

They shot 71-year-old Wodiseon Jedy, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds at a private hospital in the Atala-Bara area at 2:00AM, according to one of the factory staff.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirmed the deadly robbery incident on Thursday.

“The issue of the water factory was the day before yesterday, He was attacked in his compound and got killed,” said the police official.

General Justin, however, said no arrest was since made although a case has been opened and an Investigation is ongoing.

“We went there and took the body to the Mortuary, and we opened a case, and we are now investigating. We have not arrested anybody so far, but an investigation is going on.”

