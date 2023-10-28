Cabinet approves $1.2 million for EAC Games

The Council of Ministers on Friday approved about 1.2 million U.S. dollars as a budget for South Sudan representatives to the upcoming East African Community games.

The money was allocated after the cabinet approved a presentation by the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu.

From November 20th to 30th, South Sudan is set to participate for the first time in the Second Edition of the East African Games in Kigali, Rwanda.

The first edition of the regional competition was played in Burundi in 2018, but South Sudan did not participate due to lack of preparations over the conflict.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told the press that more than 100 people will take part in the EAC games.

“The minister recommended that we should participate in these games because participation in these games mean exposing South Sudan so that they are known by Africans and the world, that we are here with our own abilities and so forth,” Makuei said.

“So, the estimated cost of this second edition to Kigali is one million, two hundred and forty-one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-one dollars. This is the expenditure of over 100 people that are going to participate in various fields of sports and the management of course.”

The government spokesperson said the recommendation was approved and passed and the Minister of Finance is directed to avail these funds accordingly.

EAC Games is a Regional Sports initiative that emanates from the decision of the 20th EAC Council of Ministers, which directed the Secretariat to organize and hold Sports Tournaments on regular basis with partnership of private sector, civil society, and development partners.

The EAC Games include all forms of sports disciplines like Athletics, Football, Handball, Basketball, Netball, Volleyball, Tennis, Rugby, Judo, Karate, Boxing and Taekwondo.

