Over 30 dead in fresh Warrap cattle rustling attacks

More than thirty people are known to have been killed in two separate cattle-related attacks in the Tonj region of Warrap State, a state official said Friday afternoon.

Warrap State Information Minister said the deadly incidents of communal violence occurred in Tonj South and Tonj North counties, on the 27th and 28th of June 2022 respectively.

Ring Deng Ading said women and children are among those killed in the attacks on Akuch-Dit of Akok Payam, Tonj North and Manyangong Payam of Tonj South County.

In a press statement read out to Eye Radio, Minister Ring Deng said the attackers are suspected to have come from the neighboring Lakes and Unity states.

Eye Radio was not able to independently verify the details of the incidents.

Note:This is a developing story, and it is being updated.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter