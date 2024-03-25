25th March 2024
Bandits attack officers guarding road workers in Duk County

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Duk County commissioner in Jonglei State said two police officers were wounded after bandits attacked police personnel deployed to guard road workers in the area on Sunday.

Peter Latjor Chuol said the officers were escorting road construction engineers and machinery – when they came under fire along Duk -Ayod road.

Commissioner Latjor said two of the security personnel were wounded in the attack that he blames on gunmen from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

He said the wounded officers are currently being treated at a clinic in Padit area of Duk Count.

“On Sunday night, there was an attack on the police personnel who are protecting the workers of road construction,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio from Duk County.

He said WFP is now leveling road along Canal from Duk to Ayod, and those who have been attacked are those protecting the machine, they wounded two police personnel, and they (survivors) are now at Padit clinic.”

When contacted, John Abula, the Deputy Chief of Greater Pibor Administrative Area said his government is yet to receive official communication from their Jonglei State counterparts.

The incident occurred two weeks after a UN humanitarian convoy fell into an ambush, resulting in the death of a foreigner driver.

 

 

