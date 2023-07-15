15th July 2023
Advocate urges govt to invest in young people

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 59 mins ago

Daniel Mwaka, Executive Director of Youth Empowerment Hub speaks on Eye Radio Dawn Program. July 14, 2023. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

An activist is calling on the government to invest in young people and provide youth empowerment opportunities in the country.

Daniel Mwaka, the Executive Director of Youth Empowerment Hub, made the remarks on the eve of World Youth Skills Day today.

According to UN data, young people below the age of 30 make up 70 percent of South Sudan’s population, but they are the least employed.

Mwaka said the country’s greatest asset is the youth and the government must cherish their skills.

“The greatest asset that any country has is young people. And that means you have to invest in them,” he said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Friday.

“The other thing is our skills. The government should investigate how they can nurture our skills and our talents.”

The activist also called on young people to take up available opportunities instead of waiting to be employed.

“I would say we live in a generation where we are very fortunate, that we have the internet at our disposal, and we can learn from it.”

“So, as a young person out there, this is not a time to give excuses right now. Let’s try to look for opportunities ourselves. Go to that office even though they chase you from there. Also, keep going, and let’s focus on practical skills.”

South Sudan marks World Youth Skills Day on July 15, to raise awareness about the importance of technical, vocational education & training and the development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.

 

 

