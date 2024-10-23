FVP Machar okays local peace initiative for Nasir County

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar has given a green light to a local initiative by lawmakers to navigate peace in an increasingly volatile Nasir County·

Dr. Machar, according to his press unit, convened a meeting on a new initiative for Nasir aimed at promoting peace and stability in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

The initiative being spearheaded by legislators from Nasir County reportedly focused on “the recent intense clashes between armed civilians and the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) in the restive county.

At least 13 soldiers and four civilians were killed in last Wednesday’s violent conflict which the SSPDF spokesperson said was triggered by extra-marital affairs involving a married woman and a service man.

“During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Machar expressed his support for the initiative and underscored the importance of promoting peace and collaborative reconciliation efforts”, reported the press unit.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, lawmaker Lidia John said that “the main objective of the meeting was to seek a permanent resolution to the recurrent violence and the difficulties faced by the communities in Nasir County.”

She reportedly revealed plans to engage with President Salva Kiir to advance the initiatives for sustainable peace and stability in the area.

Meanwhile, she urged MPs from the area to join Upper Nile Governor, James Odhok who is currently on a visit to the area in a bid to promote peace initiatives among the community and armed forces in Nasir County.