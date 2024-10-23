23rd October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   FVP Machar okays local peace initiative for Nasir County

FVP Machar okays local peace initiative for Nasir County

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

FVP Dr Machar chairs peace initiative meeting for restive Nasir County|Courtesy

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar has given a green light to a local initiative by lawmakers to navigate peace in an increasingly volatile Nasir County·

Dr. Machar, according to his press unit, convened a meeting on a new initiative for Nasir aimed at promoting peace and stability in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

The initiative being spearheaded by legislators from Nasir County reportedly focused on “the recent intense clashes between armed civilians and the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) in the restive county.

At least 13 soldiers and four civilians were killed in last Wednesday’s violent conflict which the SSPDF spokesperson said was triggered by extra-marital affairs involving a married woman and a service man.

“During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Machar expressed his support for the initiative and underscored the importance of promoting peace and collaborative reconciliation efforts”, reported the press unit.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, lawmaker Lidia John said that “the main objective of the meeting was to seek a permanent resolution to the recurrent violence and the difficulties faced by the communities in Nasir County.”

She reportedly revealed plans to engage with President Salva Kiir to advance the initiatives for sustainable peace and stability in the area.

Meanwhile, she urged MPs from the area to join Upper Nile Governor, James Odhok who is currently on a visit to the area in a bid to promote peace initiatives among the community and armed forces in Nasir County.

Popular Stories
After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 1

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 2

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 3

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute 5

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute

Published October 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public strongly demand for judicial reforms, JRC studies find

Published 2 hours ago

Derik Cultural Festival 4th edition scheduled for Nov. 4 with Taban Lo’Liyong as Personality of the Year

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

Published 4 hours ago

Frustrations as Gudele road condition worsens

Published 4 hours ago

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

Published 5 hours ago

Jonglei Deputy Governor decries gender disparity in civil service positions

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.