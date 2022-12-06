6th December 2022
Activist detained for taking photos of demolition exercise in Bor released

Author: Patricia John | Published: 1 hour ago

Bol Deng Bol, the chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network. [Photo: Bol Deng]

A Jonglei-based activist arrested for taking photos during the demolition of a market in Bor town has been released. ￼

Bol Deng Bol, an activist and also the chairman of Jonglei Civil Society Network, said the security operatives accused him of taking photos without permission.

Bol says the officers upon arresting him requested his phone’s password to check if he had taken any pictures.

But on checking, he says, they did not find any photos of the market demolition.

Despite failing to obtain any photos, Bol says, they detained him and tortured him.

The civil society activist says he is now nursing injuries as a result of the beating.

“The accusations are that they said I have taken pictures of the joint forces doing the demolition,” Bol told Eye Radio.

“I told them [security] I didn’t take any picture with my phone, they asked for my password and I opened it, but they didn’t see any picture,

“They tortured me, they have to beat me up. There are no internal injuries but there are external injuries, because of the beating in my back I had some serious bruises also my arms and my head.”

For his part, the Police Commissioner, Major General, Elia Costa insisted that the activist took photos of the demolition exercise without permission.

“The joint operation force, they were implementing the order of the mayor, so while they were implementing there was a person who came and started taking photos, without a permission. That’s why they arrested him,” said Gen. Costa.

“Photographing is a work of the journalist, so not everyone can take photos, unless they asked for permission.’’ 

6th December 2022

