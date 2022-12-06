6th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Juba court sentences man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling 16-year-old schoolgirl

Juba court sentences man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling 16-year-old schoolgirl

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 49 mins ago

Judge's gavel in courtroom - (Photo: Courtesy).

The Gender-based violence court in Juba on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Mayom Madol Chur, 25, committed the crime in Lokwelili area of Juba City in 2021.

The unnamed survivor is currently nursing her baby.

Upon indictment, Madol stated he wanted to marry the girl child according to his tradition.

But the court ruled that the teen mother is below the age of eighteen and did not have the reasoning capacity to make the right decision.

Judge Judge Francis Amum who presided over the case on Monday, December 5, 2022, said Madol violated section 247 of the South Sudan Penal Act 2008 which overrides the customary law.

Madol was obligated by the court to pay 1.5 million SSP as a reparation for the survivor according to the civil proceedings.

His lawyer was given 15 days to appeal against the judgment. ￼

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees 1

Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout 2

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official 3

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official

Published Sunday, December 4, 2022

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days 4

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days

Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan 5

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba court sentences man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling 16-year-old schoolgirl

Published 49 mins ago

Activist detained for taking photos of demolition exercise in Bor released

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan to roll out EAC e-passport early 2023

Published 4 hours ago

We’re helpless, says Upper Nile gov’t on crisis in Chollo Kingdom

Published 5 hours ago

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan

Published 22 hours ago

Prominent activist arrested, tortured in Jonglei State

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.