Activist calls for Kalisto to be handed over to Police for due process

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Lado - Courtesy

A human Rights Activist urged the National Security Service to hand over the former Mayor of Juba City who was detained on Sunday morning to the police.

Bol Deng Bol, the Executive Director of INTREPID South Sudan says the police is the right body to initiate the litigation processes.

Bol stated that the former Mayor has the right to freedom of expression and fair trial as protected in the constitution.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, the wife of the former Mayor of Juba City Kalisto Ladu alleged that her husband was arrested and taken to an unknown location allegedly by some security personnel.

Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino told Eye Radio that Kalisto was arrested by armed men as he returned home on Sunday night.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson said there were no official reports about Kalisto’s detention in any police station.

Eye Radio, later called the spokesperson of the National Security Service, David Kumuri said, he was yet gathering information, and consulting with the leadership about the matter.

Activist Bol Deng Bol questions the procedures used to arrest the former Mayor, Kalisto.

He appeals to the National Security Service to hand over Kalisto to the police for due process.

“I am concerned and I’m expressing this concern over the procedures and how former mayor of Juba city council Kalisto was arrested by the National Security Service,” said Bol.

“I want to appeal for two things concerning his rights, as a South Sudanese and as a citizen, he has the right to freedom of expression, and he has the right to fair judgment and fair trials,” he said.

“I also want to appeal to the NSS in particular to have him handed over to the police which is the right body, you know to initiate the litigation processes, so, that is giving a fair trial and a fair judgment.”

Kalisto was removed from his position as mayor of Juba City Council by Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony in November 2021 after spending eight months in office.

