‘Gov’t has not forgotten you,’ Speaker Nunu reassures citizens

The Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly reassured citizens that the government has not forgotten them amid the economic situation.



Jemma Nunu Kumba delivered these remarks during Easter Sunday prayers at St. Peter Catholic Chapel in Gudele West, Juba, on March 31, 2024.

She emphasized that the government is actively working to make essential commodities accessible to the general population at reasonable prices.

“This time is a difficult economic situation whereby inflation has gone very high, the prices of things have gone very high, and many people are not able to eat two times a day,” Nunu said.

“Some even are not able to eat even once a day so, this is the challenge we have at this time,” she added.

“I want to assure you that your government is working hard to tackle these difficulties.

“His Excellency the President, Salva Kiir Mayardit has directed his institutions to provide food that can be sold to the citizens at a lower price. So, don’t think that the government has forgotten about you,” she said.

Speaker Nunu has appealed to South Sudanese to embrace unity and reconciliation this Easter.

She says the country is divided along regional and ethnic lines.

Nunu is however appealing to each individual to forgive one another, leave behind their bitterness, and move the country forward.

“It is an opportunity for us to reconcile, to forgive each other, and to live as one people. Today in our country, we are divided, we are divided based on region, we are divided on ethnic grounds, and many other grounds,” Hon. Nunu said.

“Easter is calling us to be together, to forgive each other, and to live behind the bitterness we have against each other,” she said.

“Let us celebrate this day also knowing that it is a time for us to leave the past behind and move forward and have hope for the future and a better future.

“As South Sudanese, we need to think of a better life for us in the future, we need to leave the past behind, we need to forgive and reconcile so that we can move our country forward.”