Abyei advocates call for instant release of 16 detainees

Abyei advocates have called for the immediate release of sixteen people including activists, military and civilian leaders who were arrested following the Twic-Ngok violence early this year.

The individuals include Mayot Kunit Mayen, the Physical Infrastructure Minister of Abyei Administrative Area; Akuei Akoon Wel and Chol Pur Adol, the Commissioners of Alal and Rumamer Counties.

The military leaders being held in various detention facilities include non-commissioned SSPDF officers; Adol Atem Adol, Makuach Majok Ngor, Monychok Nyech Kur, and Ajing Ngor Makueth as well as private Ring Akot.

Others under arrest, are police officers Major General Kuol Monyluak Dan, Brigadier-General Ring Mawien Nyikuach, Brigadier-General Anyiel Agon Arop, and Brigadier-General Deng Bol Athuel.

Two SSPDF colonels, Bagat Malual Bagat and Ayuel Kiir Chol are also among those under arrest.

The Abyei Advocates Fact-finding Committee say their arrest and detention took place in April this year under the directive of Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii.

This occurred two months after President Kiir constituted an ad hock Committee to investigate the violent incident in the area.

Machar Kuol who is the Chairperson of the group has directed the team’s appeal to the Vice President for Service Cluster, saying the arrests were unprocedural and unconstitutional.

He says that the detainees who were arbitrarily arrested have been deprived of their freedom under the law of the land.

Kuol spoke to reporters in Juba this morning.

“Therefore, for this reason, we Abyei Advocates Facts-finding Committee are asking Mr. Hussain Abdelbagi the Vice President of the Republic to release immediately the detainees who were detained in different centers and they are three groups.”

Advocate Kuol said they have been on several occasions denied access to meet the Vice President.

He alleged their request to visit the detainees were turned down by the National Security Legal department.

The office of the Vice President is yet to comment on the matter

