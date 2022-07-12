$7m oil money set for road rehabilitation in Renk County

Renk County Development Committee in Upper Nile State has launched a seven-million US dollar road rehabilitation project using oil money.

The 11-kilometer road aimed to link eastern part of Renk County to Algager county will improve access to farmers in 15 agricultural villages.

Kak Lanki Kak, the development committee says, the funding to revitalize the lifeline road will be raised from the five percent allocation of oil proceeds to both communities and the state.

He added that rehabilitating the road will also enhance other services such as access to health centers.

“This road helps in several areas, such as transporting patients to hospitals, as well as transporting farmers to fields, transporting gasoline to fields, and transporting products to the markets.

“The road was built first on the initiative of the civil administration to restore 11 km linking the agricultural area in the fall, where the citizens are suffering.”

Last week Renk County Development Committee supplied the farmers in the county with 10,000 drums of oil for the success of the Agriculture session in the county.