12th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   $7m oil money set for road rehabilitation in Renk County

$7m oil money set for road rehabilitation in Renk County

Author: Daniel Michae | Published: 50 mins ago

A South Sudanese farmer holds a plow he uses to work, in Renk, northern South Sudan, on September 28, 2012. Renk is the northern most city of South Sudan and one of the only ones with a wide farming business. Close to the South Sudan/Sudan border, both Arabic and African residents work on the lands of Dinka farmers and grow Sorghum, Simsi and Hisbiscus or keep cattle. AFP PHOTO/ Camille Lepage (Photo credit should read CAMILLE LEPAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Renk County Development Committee in Upper Nile State has launched a seven-million US dollar road rehabilitation project using oil money.

The 11-kilometer road aimed to link eastern part of Renk County to Algager county will improve access to farmers in 15 agricultural villages.

Kak Lanki Kak, the development committee says, the funding to revitalize the lifeline road will be raised from the five percent allocation of oil proceeds to both communities and the state.

He added that rehabilitating the road will also enhance other services such as access to health centers.
“This road helps in several areas, such as transporting patients to hospitals, as well as transporting farmers to fields, transporting gasoline to fields, and transporting products to the markets.

“The road was built first on the initiative of the civil administration to restore 11 km linking the agricultural area in the fall, where the citizens are suffering.”

Last week Renk County Development Committee supplied the farmers in the county with 10,000 drums of oil for the success of the Agriculture session in the county.

Popular Stories
Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded 1

Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 2

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 3

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 4

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence 5

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

$7m oil money set for road rehabilitation in Renk County

Published 50 mins ago

“Set aside 1929 Sudan-Egypt Nile water deal for new initiative,” Makuei

Published 5 hours ago

Nimule Police Inspector shot in leg amidst protest

Published 12 hours ago

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published 13 hours ago

DRC finally becomes the 7th EAC partner state

Published 14 hours ago

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.