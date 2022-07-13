Toposa Juba dwellers want wounded invaders punished

Some Juba-based toposa leaders are calling on the authorities in Eastern Equatoria State to hold accountable over 40 wounded raiders undergoing medical treatment at health facilities in the area.

The suspected raiders reportedly sustained injuries after attacking cattle camps in Kapoeta North County last week.

They are said to be receiving treatment at the Napak and Kimotong Primary Health care centers in Eastern Equatoria State.

Yesterday, Eastern Equatoria State governor, Louise Lobong said, he was organizing for the evacuation of 51 wounded attackers to greater Pibor Administrative Area on a humanitarian ground.

Mr Lobong however, called on the offenders to desist from future attacks and abducting children.

But the Juba-based Toposa Community wants justice to prevail over the matter.

“The Toposa community request the state government to arrest the wounded raiders who are currently receiving medical treatment at Napak and Kimotong Primary Health center in Kimotong payam”, said Paul Napwon Yoane, the Chairperson of Toposa Community Union in Juba.



“And we further request Lafon County administration to do the same and bring the raiders to face justice. The lives of the people killed during the two attacks will not go without justice.”

The community leaders said the latest violence in Kapoeta North undermined the August 2021 Kali community peace conference.

The conference had resolved that the communities of greater Kapoeta and the surrounding areas coexist peacefully.

“We are not for war and we don’t want war but because the whole of South Sudan is bleeding. In fact the only state that there was hope for South Sudan is Eastern Equatoria,

“…but this one now seems to be something organized and it seems to be a kind of proxy war which is very dangerous”, said Napwon.

“So until now we are for peace and if there is any possible way of the government of South Sudan intervening, including the international community, we are for peace.”

The traditional leaders also demanded that the thousands of heads of cattle are recovered and returned to there rightful owners.

