23rd August 2022
7 children drown in Gogrial East amid heavy rains

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 20 mins ago

Part of Gogrial East Market submerged rainy water - Courtesy

At least seven children drowned in Gogrial East County in Warrap state amid heavy rains, the Commissioner has said.

The Commissioner of Gogrial East County, Maluach Lueth said the deceased children were aged between 3 and 6.

Lueth told Eye Radio that the area received consecutive rainfalls from the 15th to the 18th of August.

As a result, the commissioner said over 75,000 households have been submerged in flash floods.

Lueth said farms have also been destroyed.

“I am reporting the catastrophe situations Gogrial East is subjected to, the county has experienced heavy rains that starts from date 15 to 18 August,” said Lueth.

“The rain destroyed crops in farms and all houses are submerged and about 7 children have died as a result of floods. Their ages are between 3 and 6 years old,

“All markets are submerged in water including the commodities, I am calling for humanitarian, the government of the national unity especially the ministry of humanitarian affairs to rally behind the humanitarian actress to pay a visit and assess,

“The population affected now is estimated to be 75,000 and this is what happened in Gogrial East County.

According to the County commissioner children are not likely to start school soon as the schools are underwater.

