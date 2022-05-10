5 people killed, 9 injured in market attack along Warrap-Unity border

Juan Dar Dobuol – representing Unity State at the Council of States — told Eye Radio that the incident occurred at Mayenjur weekly market over the weekend.

The area MP says the Mayenjur weekly market was an initiative between the bordering communities whose social fabrics have been in good terms since the time of liberation struggle.

Dobuol, however, says there are no laws regulating the operationalization of the market.

He is calling on the governments of both Warap and Unity states to address the matter amicably.

“The incident occurred in the weekly market which was set up by the bordering communities, it was a common understanding between the neighbors who have been together for so long,” Hon. Dar told Eye Radio.

“They agreed that there should be a weekly market where Dinka from Bahr Elghzal will bring what is not in the Unity State and also people of Unity State also take from the market what is coming from Bahr Elghazal.

“It happened on Sunday at 2 PM, five people were killed and two people are not identified by their names and so far more than nine or ten people were wounded, this is from one side. I have not verified the other side.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Warrap state authorities were not successful.