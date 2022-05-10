10th May 2022
Sexual violence on increase in S. Sudan, says UNMISS

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 3 hours ago

Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of UN Mission in South Sudan speaking during a press conference in Juba on Thursday 14th April 2022. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

Sexual violence cases have doubled in the country at the time that violence against civilians has decreased, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has said.

A report compiled by UNMISS’ Human Rights Division shows that cases of sexual violence are on the rise this year compared to the same period last year.

UNMISS says it documented 63 sexual violence cases from January to March this year – up from 28 compared to the same time last year.

The Mission in total registered 173 incidents from a total of 754 civilian victims.

According to UNMISS civil defense groups and militias are responsible for the majority of violence against civilians followed by conventional parties to the conflict.

In Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and Warrap states, the majority of violence is attributable to inter- or intra-communal forms of conflict.

The Mission observes that intercommunal violence, particularly cattle-related conflict, was concentrated in areas where communities compete for scarce resources exacerbated by climate change.

It says the 2021 floods were the worst in decades, and have further contributed to food insecurity and disruption of livelihoods.

Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General has indicated that UNMISS will step up its efforts on tackling conflict-related sexual violence saying that sexual violence continues to be one of the most traumatic features of the conflict in South Sudan.

He said UNMISS is already supporting efforts to promote protection, rule of law, and accountability, through the rapid deployment of temporary operating bases, support to mobile courts, and delivering specialized training on the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence.

“With violence surging in several parts of the country, UNMISS urges the Government of South Sudan to investigate human rights violations and abuses and to hold all perpetrators to account”, said Haysom

The Mission calls for a swift and full implementation of the April 3 agreement on a unified command and control structure, and graduation and deployment of the necessary unified forces, to enable South Sudan’s security sector to carry out the government’s primary responsibility to protect civilians.

10th May 2022

