35 civilians killed in deadly violence in Leer, says Commissioner

The authorities in Unity state say at least 35 civilians have been killed in recent violence in Leer County.

This is the first official death toll in the recent violence there.

Commissioner Stephen Taker Riak says the number could be far higher as many are still missing.

He pointed out that civilians were killed by gunmen during four days of vicious attacks in several villages in the area.

The attack took place, a day after rival factions of SPLA-IO fought in Mirmir Cantonment Site.

“We found that the number of people who died is 35. These are pure civilians, and out of the soldiers who are fighting. On the side of Kitgwang or IO we never know, but these are civilians that I am talking about,” the commissioner of Leer County told Eye Radio.

“The rest of them [civilians] are still missing and we never get them. We are still searching because many people are missing but we are trying to find them.”

He said humanitarians are assessing the situation and distributing non-food items to the displaced.

Last week, heavily armed youth carried out a vicious attack on several villages on the outskirts of Leer.

Survivors of the violence who spoke to Eye Radio also narrated disturbing atrocities including killing, raping, burning villages, looting, and destruction of livelihoods.