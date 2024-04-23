23rd April 2024
Govt to exempt taxes on 'genuine' humanitarian aid providers

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Albino Atak, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio - April 26, 2023

The government has taken measures to exempt taxes on what the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has  described as ‘genuine’ humanitarian aid providers.

Albino Atak’s statement comes after Western Embassies in Juba urged the transitional government of South Sudan to halt newly imposed taxes and fees on humanitarian agencies.

These include the Embassies of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States,

The foreign missions said the imposed costs are hindering humanitarian aid efforts in South Sudan.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio this morning, Minister Atak said the government has embarked on arrangements to ensure – in his words – genuine humanitarian assistance is exempted from taxes.”

“I want to state that the government of South Sudan is committed to facilitating humanitarian operations and delivery of assistance to the needy in the Republic of South Sudan because we are aware of all the challenges that our people are facing.”

‘We have already embarked on arrangements that will make sure genuine humanitarian assistance is exempted from taxes and that exemption is considered the Government of South Sudan’s contribution to humanitarian assistance to its people,” he said.

The Minister said the exemption is part of the government’s contribution in humanitarian assistance to its people and is one of its obligations.

‘That is one of the obligations of the government, and we know so, there is no need for us to tax those assistants that are coming to our people.

“What is there is just the arrangements to be made and put in place. So that it should not be misused.”

Minister Atak added that the government has already taken measures to eliminate the tax exemption on humanitarian assistance and will soon formalize its implementation.

” We have already taken measures to make sure that we eliminate the taxes on humanitarian assistance, and we are now formalizing it with the concerned authorities.”

“When this was brought to my attention, I immediately contacted and consulted the concerned authorities including the minister of Finance Revenue Authority. Yesterday we concluded a very very fruitful meeting with His Excellency Dr. James Wani who is the chairperson of the economic cluster.

“So, it is a commitment of the government of South Sudan that we facilitate humanitarian operations across the country,” he added.

These exemptions are expected to cover excise duties, customs duties, and fees, as well as any other taxes, charges, and fees levied on goods and services directly associated with diplomatic missions or projects funded by donors.

 

 

23rd April 2024

