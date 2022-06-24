20 Rumbek teachers arrested for demanding arrears released

Authorities in Rumbek of Lakes State have released more than 20 disgruntled teachers who were detained for demanding salary increment this week.

Early this week, security operatives in Rumbek town arrested 12 teachers for allegedly causing commotion over arrears-related grievances.

Following the incident, a score of other teaching staff allegedly supporting the cause were also arrested and thrown in detention.

According to the government, the teachers were impatient to give time to the state Ministry of Education to calculate their dues.

The state government Spokesperson William Koji said the dissenting teachers did not listen to the plea.

Koji said the teaching staff from primary and secondary schools attempted to stop their colleagues from receiving payment and wanted to assault the cashier- a move prompting their arrest.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Information Minister William Koji said the state governor, ordered for their release upon his return from Juba.

“Governor came in, he was in Juba, he called the Minister to know more from him why he arrested them and after explaining all these, then the Governor ordered for the release of these teachers,”said Koji.

“So, they were released, and the Governor also directed the Minister to continue with normal procedure,” he added.

The teachers were released after the state coordinator for the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization urged the government to release them.

However, CEPO Coordinator in the state Daniel Laat told Eye Radio six more teachers are still in military detention, under the orders of the minister of education.

Daniel Laat said the teachers who are still in jail are former inspectors and headmasters.

“Yesterday some teachers were released but there are still other six teachers that remained in the detention, in the military detention and this morning we confirmed these six teachers are the former inspectors and also former head teachers,” Laat said.



“When we look at these teachers, the scenario that is behind it you know the Minister of Education is the one that is still ordering their detention within the Ministry and he want to deal with them separately after other teachers are being released.”

The teachers are yet to comment on the circumstances that led to their arrest.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter