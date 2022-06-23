Pope Francis set to visit Canada weeks after failed Africa trip.

A Catholic news site reported Thursday that Pope Francis has a programme released for his visit to Canada late next month.

The Holy See Press Office is quoted as saying Francis will embark on his Apostolic Journey to Canada, weeks after postponing the much anticipated visit to South Sudan and DRC upon the request of his doctor.

The Holy Father was reported to be suffering from a knee and leg-related problems.

The schedule seen by Eye Radio showed that the Pope will depart Rome on 24th in the morning for a three hours of flight to Edmonton Canada, where he will meet different groups including religious leaders and indigenous people.

He will also hold prayers at different places in the North American Country until his last day on the 29th of July, which will see him returns to the Vatican.

The 85-year-old Argentinian had planned to visit the war torn Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan on the 2nd to 7th of July, before abruptly postponing the trip.

Two weeks ago, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, announced the postponement of the Apostolic Journey.

A clergy in Juba said he was shocked by the sudden postponement of Pope Francis visit to South Sudan after ‘the church has gone far with the preparations.’

Later on, the Pontiff apologized to the authorities in Juba and Kinshasa for having to postpone his Apostolic visit, due to his knee and leg-related problems.

While addressing the faithful at St. Peter’s Square, the Pope expressed how much the trip means to him, and that he plans to visit the two Central African nations as soon as possible.

