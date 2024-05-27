28th May 2024
134 killed as fierce fighting engulfs Sudan’s El Fasher: MSF

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 15 hours ago

Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. (Photo: Reuters).

At least 134 people have been killed in two weeks of fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Force in El Fasher north of Darfur region, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported.

The medical charity said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that its staff have treated 979 casualties at the city’s main hospital since the fighting began.

“At South Hospital in El Fasher, we have now treated 979 casualties since the fighting began over two weeks ago, and the death toll has reached 134 – a sign of the violent intensity of the fighting,” it said in a statement.

El-Fasher, the last remaining capital of the Darfur region still in the hands of the Sudanese army, has witnessed fierce fighting as the RSF is pressing deeper seeking to take control, Al Jazeera news reported.

The RSF paramilitary group besieged the city early this month and launched a major attack on its southern and eastern parts.

MSF further said it was mourning the death of its staff member, who was killed after a shelling hit his house on Friday.

“In the afternoon of May 25, a member of our team in El Fasher, Sudan, was killed when shelling hit his house, which was located close to the city’s main market,” it said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family. He was one of our watchmen at our pharmacy, and was off duty when the shelling took place.”

The unidentified victim was reportedly rushed to the South Hospital for treatment, but he passed away from his injuries.

The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami,  said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the aid worker in El Fasher.

“I am deeply saddened by the terrible news of the death of an MSF staff member when shelling hit his house in Al Fasher. My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time,” Clementine said.

“This tragic incident comes when hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children in North Darfur are once again caught in the crossfire of war.”

The humanitarian officials said people in El Fasher and surrounding areas are experiencing dire humanitarian situation, with the conflict affecting every aspect of their daily lives.

“My message to all parties is simple. Stop the fighting. Respect human rights. Allow the safe passage of civilians and humanitarian aid. A human tragedy of epic proportions is on the horizon, but it can, and must, be prevented.”

Sudan’s powerful military commanders, junta leader General Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF’s General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, plunged the country into a brutal conflict in April 2023 following a longstanding rivalry.

While much of the early fighting took place around the capital Khartoum, it quickly spread to other parts of the country, including the southwestern state of Darfur.

 

