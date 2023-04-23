11 inmates released from Juba Prison after debts cleared

Eleven inmates were released from Juba Central Prison on Saturday after their debts were cleared by the South Sudan Islamic Council and Somali Business Community.

The prisoners jailed for failing to clear their debts – were released as the country celebrates Eid al-Fitr.

The debts of 1.4 million South Sudanese Pounds was paid by Somali Business in collaboration with Islamic Council South Sudan.

The highest amount of money demanded from some of them was 200,000 SSP while the least amount was 15,000 Ssp.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Council Dr. Abdallah Baraj calls on well-wishers to contribute to the release of inmates with smaller amounts of debt.

“We released 11 prisoners on Eid Al-Fitr, and we in the Islamic Council and the Somali community partners handed them foodstuffs,” Baraj said.

“We always remember the prisoners and on these occasions, we urge good people to pay zakat. There is an item in the zakat that talks about the release of debtors.”

“We are implementing this item by paying the simple debt estimated at 100.000 and 200.000 South Sudanese Pounds. We appeal to people with merciful hearts and businessmen to visit prisons and contribute to the release of creditors currently there are 2500 inmates in Juba prison.

The freed inmates are Martin Anthony Michael and Anthony Garang Kulang. Tarick Sebit Yogu, George Wai John, Wol Deng Deng, and Frezar Bey Festo.

Others are Jangoes Justin Manas, Sadarak Kiir Mathiang, Thomas Wani Santino Maluat Adut, and Emmanuel Malou lja.

In May last year, the Somali Business facilitated the release of seven inmates from Juba prison after paid their debts.

There are more than 2500 inmates at Juba Central Prison.

The release of inmates with light sentences is being encouraged to de-congest overcrowded prisons across the country.

