Cairo man arrested over attempted rape on S. Sudanese minor

The police in Cairo have apprehended an Egyptian national on accusations that he attempted to defile a 13-year-old South Sudanese schoolgirl on Wednesday.

Suspect Khairuddin Anwar Hussein, aged 35 years, was working as a security guard at the minor’s family house when he committed the crime in Hadayiq El-Maadi residential area.

CCTV footage obtained by the police shows the accused threatening the girl with a knife on her way to school and taking her to his room.

The survivor’s brother Joseph Frederick Lasu said the accused was refered to Public Prosecution office and a forensic report confirmed the occurrence of an attempted rape.

“This incident took place in Egypt in the Maadi residential area, Hassanein El-Desouki Street. An Egyptian citizen sexually assaulted a thirteen-year-old girl from South Sudan,” Lasu said.

“The Egyptian police arrested him, and he is being interrogated at the Dar al-Salam police station in Cairo. The detectives examined the surveillance cameras in the street to identify the time of the girl’s exit and entry into the building.”

Lasu said that the survivor is currently receiving treatment.

The Egyptian Court of Cassation defines rape as “legally sinful intercourse, that takes place without the consent of a female victim.”

Anyone who is found guilty of such crime is punished with life imprisonment or death if an aggravating circumstance is present.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter