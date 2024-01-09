10 South Sudanese children flown to Israel for heart surgery

Ten South Sudanese children aged one to 18 years old suffering from congenital heart diseases on Tuesday have been flown to Israel for surgery.

Congenital heart diseases are structural abnormalities that occur in children at birth often affecting their hearts’ walls, and blood vessels, and disrupting normal blood flow.

The condition is in the form of a hole in the heart’s wall causing blood to pass from the left to the right side of the heart.

The three female and seven male patients to be treated by Israeli pediatric cardiologists have been accompanied by their parents and a nurse from Juba’s El Sabbah Children’s Hospital.

The initiative is part of the partnership between South Sudan and the Israeli government, implemented by Save the Child’s Heart Foundation through the national Ministry of Health and El Sabbah Children’s Hospital in Juba.

Dr. Felix Tuli Yungura, the Deputy Executive Director of El Sabbah Children’s Hospital in Juba appreciated Israeli government.

“This is the time they are taking many of them that are ten. Last July, there was a very sick child who was taken and was operated on, it was very well,” Dr Flelix said.

“I appreciate the Israeli government and the people for offering us this, these kids when they are cured like that, I think they are productive in the country,” he said.

Dr. Ader Macar Aciek, the Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health says this is the second time children with heart diseases are flown to Israel.

“I sent off a group of children with congenital heart diseases last year, the operation was done, and they came back successfully,” Dr Ader said.

“This is the second batch now who will be leaving for Israel, so we appreciate on behalf of the government and people of South Sudan, appreciate the people and government of Israel for their help and their cooperation with us in the health sector,” he said.

Lily Poni Yugusuk has two children with congenital heart diseases and is among those accompanying the sick children for a life-saving heart surgery in Israel.

She thanks the Ministry of Health for the intervention.

“As a mother I have two children I have a girl and a boy. A boy is called Job Ladu and the girl is called Christin thanks be to God because we don’t have the energy to bring specialists to come and take our children for better treatment outside the country,” said Lily.

“Thanks to the Ministry of health and also the doctors who supported for these children to go for treatment,” she said.

