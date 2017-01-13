S Sudan to face Djibouti, again

Bright Stars will face Djibouti for the second times after a draw in AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

The draw for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers took place in Gabon on Thursday evening as preparations already get underway for the tournament in Cameroon in two years’ time, with the first games set to begin in March.

South Sudan was able to beat their counterpart Djibouti 2:1 in their first face-off in 2015 CECAFA senior Challenge Cup in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The winner will join group C alongside Mali, Gabon and Burundi