Other political parties invited for talks in Khartoum

Members of other political parties have been invited to Khartoum for the continuation of the peace talks, the Sudanese Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said the parties will meet separately from the face-to-face meeting of President Kiir and Dr. Machar.

“We consider the arrival of Dr. Riek Machar as a very important step, and also that of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir who arrived today morning. From here, he will start direct talks with Dr. Riek Machar,” he said.

According to Al-Dirdiri, talks between the parties will continue after the face-to-face meeting to further incorporate directives from the two principals.

“These talks will also include members of all the political parties from South Sudan. This was approved in the IGAD extraordinary Heads of State summit in Addis Ababa on the 23rd of June, Al-Dirdiri said.

He said officials from TROIKA and the international have also been invited.

“We have briefed the partners of IGAD especially, the United States, UK, and Norway on this initiative. And we also got an assurance from them about their support for this initiative,” he said.