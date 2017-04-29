Makuei says the gov’t has form economic crisis committee

The Council of Ministers has formed a committee chaired by the 1st Vice President to respond to the economic crisis in the country, the Minister of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Service has said.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, said the 14 member High-Level Emergency Committee will come up with the control mechanism for any incoming food items.

He said the government will take over the responsibility of importing goods.

“The task of this body is to come up with the mechanism, sit down, organize, study and come up with the monitoring and control mechanism for the incoming food and plan also for any further food that will be coming into the country so that we see how best we can move out of this situation,” said Makuei.

Early this week, the Minister of Cabinet affairs said the effort would be made due to concerns raised by citizens over the high prices of goods in the market.

The Committee comprised of the Minister of Interior, Minister of Justice, Minister of Commerce, Minister of Finance, Governor of Central Bank among others.

Mr. Makuei said the body will start immediately to conduct the necessary research on the economy.

On another development, the Minister reveals that the government is set to receive food donation from the Eritrean Government and Al Mirghani family of Sudan.