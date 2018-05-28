‘Kuol has not been hospitalized’

The SPLA spokesperson has refuted media reports that Defense Minister Kuol Manyang has been hospitalized in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

According to the reports, the Defense Minister was admitted in hospital for treatment for high blood pressure and is undergoing a series of medical tests.

However, Brigadier Lul Ruai said the claims are untrue.

He told Eye Radio that Kuol Manyang is in Nairobi for a regular general check-up:

“He has not been admitted but he has gone for regular medical check-up in Nairobi. These are exaggerations.”

The media reports come amidst proposed sanctions by the United State in which Kuol Manyang and five others have been black-listed.