The Chairperson of the African Union Commission says people of Ganyliel in Panyijiar County, Southern Liech State are hit by hunger.

Moussa Faki traveled to the state during his 2-day visit to the country that ended on Monday.

Mr. Moussa says he was in Juba to discuss with the government the unilateral decision to declare a ceasefire to enhance the process of peace in the country.

He visited Southern Liech State as part of the visit and told reporters at Juba International Airport on Monday that people are suffering in the area.

“People are suffering women and children are victims and there are two causes of the famine,” Faki said.

“One is the natural phenomenon; that is you can have natural causes, that is you can have the drought for you to have famine.

“The other one is also peace and security which is one of the key elements which will worsen the situation that can prevail in the country.”

Last month, the UN declared famine in some counties in the country, especially in the former Unity State.

Mr. Moussa says the only solution to the situation is the implementation of the agreement.

“Bring the parties together so that they can implement the agreement for the well-being of the people in south Sudan. That is the approach that we are adopting in the African Union.”