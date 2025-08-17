17th August 2025

Youth Minister urges young people to avoid drugs, use social media positively

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Joseph Geng, Minister of Youth and Sports |28th January 2024 - Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Minister of Youth and Sports has called on young people in the country to stay away from drugs and use social media responsibly.

Minister Joseph Geng Akech made the call during the International Youth Day celebrations held in Juba on Friday.

He urged the youth to avoid negative online behaviour and instead use social media to promote South Sudan’s culture and innovation.

The minister also warned about the dangers of drug abuse, saying narcotics destroy lives and prevent young people from being productive members of society.

“We want to see that as individuals, as a collective youth, that you are sharing our good values as self-release. That when somebody goes to social media and sees content coming out of South Sudan, that they see the brilliant ideas in terms of what we have innovated, in terms of response, in terms of culture,” he said.

“We have also noticed some of the young people are engaged in drugs. Drugs kill people. They take you away from being productive members of a society. Let us give drugs. And as government, we will work so hard to ensure that these drugs are not available in our market,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator, Anita Kiki Gbeho, highlighted the role of young people in building peace and promoting development.

She said youth must be part of the solution, including resolving differences through dialogue.

Gbeho welcomed efforts to launch South Sudan’s Youth, Peace and Security Strategy and emphasized the need for continued progress on key legislative reforms.

“We commend ongoing efforts and progress to launch the Youth Peace and Security Strategy. We also recognize the important legislative agenda currently under discussion. For example, in areas such as gender, agriculture and health that include the National Youth Development Policy and respectfully encourage continued momentum towards its timely adoption,” he said.

