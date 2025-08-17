Five arrested over killing of education official in Yambio – Police

The Police Commissioner in Western Equatoria State has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with the killing of a senior education official in Yambio earlier this month.

Major General Philip Madut Tong told Eye Radio from Yambio town that the men are accused of killing Peter Mbia, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education.

Mbia was shot dead at his house in Yambio two weeks ago.

The killing sparked outrage and demands for swift justice across the state.

The incident added to the already tense situation in the state, especially in Tambura County, where targeted killings and road ambushes had been reported in recent months.

General Tong did not disclose the names of the suspects or the date of their arrest, but said they are in custody and undergoing investigation.

“We have arrested some individuals concerning the killing of the director general. The case is ready, and we are going to transfer them to the court because now they are in the process of the investigation; they are five in number,” he said.

He said the general security situation has improved in recent days.

“This morning, Yambio town is calm, we thank God, despite the issues of looting and cost of living, within the last 24 hours, there’s no case that we received, even in Tambura these days is stable, and there’s no bad report about it,” he stated.

After months without a governor following the removal of former Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba, President Salva Kiir has appointed James Al-Taib Jaz Berapai as the new governor of Western Equatoria State.

He also removed the former acting governor and deputy, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, and appointed Justin Joseph Marona as the new deputy governor.

