Eight arrested with ‘bongo and Ice’ in Wau – Police

Police in Western Bahr el Ghazal State have arrested eight suspects for allegedly possessing and dealing in illegal drugs, including marijuana and crystal methamphetamine, locally known as Bongo and Ice respectively.



State Police Commissioner, Major General Abiengo Akol Ayuang, said the suspects include six men and two women.

He told the media that the suspects will be brought to justice.

General Ayuang warned that drug trafficking and abuse pose a serious threat to society, calling them both harmful and destructive.

He also urged the public not to engage in illegal drug activities and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to pursue drug dealers and take strict legal measures.

“The police authority managed to apprehended 8 suspects six men and two women dealing in dangers drugs that lead to kill people this includes Bango and ice they will be going under investigation before been transfer to court. The spread of narcotics in the country, particularly the misuse of medicines originally meant for treatment and sedatives, has become a growing concern,” he said.

Last week, authorities in Renk County, Upper Nile State, also arrested several suspects found with narcotic substances and misused pharmaceutical drugs.

Officials say the suspects will face legal action as the government continues efforts to fight the rising trend of drug abuse in the country.

