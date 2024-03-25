Youth-led organization Salaam Junub opens peace club in Gurei

A youth-led organization handed over the newly constructed Gurei Peace Tree Club – a grassroots hub to promote peace and unity among young people in Juba.

The centre’s construction is said to have cost 10,000 US dollars and can accommodate up to 200 people.

Bush Buse, Team Leader of Salaam Junub said the hub will offer empowerment opportunities to young people in areas of peacebuilding, economic empowerment and civic engagement.

“This hub has been inaugurated with support from our friends, a little contribution from the members of the Gurei Peace Tree Club, the members of Take Tea Together, members of Salaam Junub and our friends called USA,” Buse said.

“(Our friends) generously put their hands together to ensure there is a hub that will be used for youth empowerment, civic engagement, training of youth in areas of peacebuilding, mediation, economic empowerment.”

The handing-over ceremony was accompanied by the launch of the “Take Tea Together” initiative which encourages social cohesion among young people in the country.

“This social activity of taking tea, we are giving it a meaning that as we take tea here, and as we take tea in our respective locations in our respective corners, we should be discussing productive things that will take South Sudan forward,” he said.

“We should be discussing about Unity, about peaceful coexistence. We should be discussing about economic empowerment of the youth and how we can change the narrative of the Republic of South Sudan other than discussing hatred, tribalism or evil that cannot take this country forward.”

Bush Buse said Gurei Peace Tree Club is a registered club with 100 members and has been offering various activities including games for refreshments in many communities.

