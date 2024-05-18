Eye Radio Intern recites belated poem in commemoration of 16 May

Garang Kuol Mamer, a South Sudanese born has made his reflection on the decades of struggle that culminated into the independence from the then Khartoum regime in 2011. According to Mr Mamer, the attainment of freedom was brought dearly through sacrifices and blood shade, a pride he said, “can’t be claimed by none other than the South Sudanese themselves.”

His poem goes as follows;

“In the Land of South Sudan, proud to show no fear,

We shout aloud to the heroes who fight right here.

On 16 May,

We remember our Army and the Movement displays,

From the sacrifice and sorrow, you stood together,

Heroes and heroines, sons and daughters of the father,

You turned a gag on the ruler,

With courage and determination, you raised the flag.

Truly, the Justice, Liberty and Prosperity of South Sudan, the price you paid with your blood.

Revolts and mutinies you spearheaded,

Weakened the enemy’s missions intended.

Each triumph you won, brought us closer to a nation,

A Sign signifies we are ready for independence.

Truly, the Justice, Liberty and Prosperity of South Sudan, the price you paid with your blood.

Your willpower has contributed to the journey of a wealthy nation,

When terror loomed, you trusted your bravery,

You lost a limb, inherited permanent scars, as many succumbed to them,

Truly, the Justice, Liberty and Prosperity of South Sudan, the price you paid with your blood.

Each victory stood for hope,

Our way to liberation is a bold line.

You were the cranes that led the flock,

In the way of love and guidance, you were the guidebook.

Truly, the Justice, Liberty and Prosperity of South Sudan, the price you paid with your blood.

As we celebrate you, you were devoted to your nation!

We will never forget you, for you live and live on to generations.

Truly, the Justice, Liberty and Prosperity of South Sudan, the price you paid with your blood.”

Who is Garang Kuol Mamer?

Garang Kuol Mamer Atem is a dedicated and highly motivated language professional with over four years of experience in news articles editing, poem,web content creation, and freelance writing.

A masters degree graduate in Security, Conflict and International Development at University of Leicester UK under Sanctuary Scholarship Program, and Rural Development Indira Gandhi National Open University New Delhi India, Kuol has a proven track record in effective communication and public speaking.

His undergraduates studies were in Education, specialized in English Literature from Moi University Kenya, and Science in Agricultural Economics and Resource Management from the same University .

