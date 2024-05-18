Kapoeta East commissioner calls for more police force

Authorities in Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State are calling for deployment of more police force after armed youth from neighboring Turkana attacked the area last week.

Angelo Abdalla who is the County Commissioner told Eye Radio Saturday morning that armed militias from Turkan attacked Narus and New site. He said two of the assailants were killed in the raid.

Abdalla also warns of a looming attack by armed Murle Youth he said, are currently mobilizing themselves in a dessert area between the county and Boma County of Greater Pibor.

According to the county official, the police and army forces in the area are not sufficient to protect the locals, citing the county is too large.

“The entire Kapoeta County has a very small force, and the border police is only within the limits of one or three platoons.

“So, the largest County in a state does not have a sufficient army, even the New Site area to control security, and even the police is not there

“We expected that the peace agreement unifies the army so that this force could protect citizens.”

Commissioner Abdalla added that the heads of SSPDF and police forces in the County do not have vehicles to facilitate the movement in the area.

“I also want to inform you that the area commander of SSPDF has no Car, the director of Police has no Car and even myself, I don’t has no a car.”

Last month, dozens of locals were killed in Kapoeta East County by armed youth from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.