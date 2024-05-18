18th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Kapoeta East commissioner calls for more police force

Kapoeta East commissioner calls for more police force

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 4 hours ago

Profile photo|courtesy

Authorities in Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State are calling for deployment of more police force after armed youth from neighboring Turkana attacked the area last week.

Angelo Abdalla who is the County Commissioner told Eye Radio Saturday morning that armed militias from Turkan attacked Narus and New site.  He said two of the assailants were killed in the raid.

Abdalla also warns of a looming attack by armed Murle Youth he said, are currently mobilizing themselves in a dessert area between the county and Boma County of Greater Pibor.

According to the county official, the police and army forces in the area are not sufficient to protect the locals, citing the county is too large.

“The entire Kapoeta County has a very small force, and the border police is only within the limits of one or three platoons.

“So, the largest County in a state does not have a sufficient army, even the New Site area to control security, and even the police is not there

“We expected that the peace agreement unifies the army  so that this force could protect citizens.”

Commissioner Abdalla added that the heads of SSPDF and police forces in the County do not have vehicles to facilitate the movement in the area.

“I also want to inform you that the area commander of SSPDF has no Car, the director of Police has no Car and even myself, I don’t has no a car.”

Last month, dozens of locals were killed in Kapoeta East County by armed youth from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

 

 

 

 

Popular Stories
South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations 1

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 2

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks 3

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan 4

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

SSRA notifies Kenyan oil dealers on order exempting UN from e-permit 5

SSRA notifies Kenyan oil dealers on order exempting UN from e-permit

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kapoeta East commissioner calls for more police force

Published 4 hours ago

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections, says Envoy

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir issues series of decrees removing, replacing Warrap state officials

Published 7 hours ago

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior

Published 24 hours ago

Army to arrest individuals involved in Tambura conflict: Lul

Published 24 hours ago

Maka Scovia’s inspiring journey to business success

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!