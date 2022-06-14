14th June 2022
Yambio police arrest 20 teenagers for drug abuse

Some of teenagers arrested in Yambio for drug abuse - Courtesy

Police in Yambio have arrested dozens of ‘spoiled’ teenagers for allegedly turning into drug users.

The teenagers, about 20 in number, are both girls and boys aged between 11 – 15 years old.

They were intercepted by the police at Masia market in Yambio town after one of them disappeared from the family house for almost three months.

According to the police, the teenagers, who are currently under the Special Protection Unit of the area Police, are reportedly chewing tramadol to boost their sexual desires.

Medically, tramadol tablets are used for the treatment of acute body pain.

It helps block the transmission of pain signals to the brain to lower pain perception.

The drug is also used to treat nausea and to improve the motility of the stomach and intestines.

The teenagers who are visible only at night are said to have formed a group, refereeing to themselves as “699”, a secret code to mean how sexually enticing it is to use the drugs.

Lieutenant Eunice Hipai Enoka is the Head of Special Protection Unit at Yambio County Police Headquarters.

“Those girls are now with us at the protection Unit of Yambio County Police, they are 19 in number. Their age ranges from 11, 12, 13 and most of them are 14,” Hipai told Eye Radio.

“We are first gathering them that why we can bring 19 of them in the last three days,

“We are registering them with their parents’ names because some of their parents have heard that we have arrested their children others also don’t want to come,

“We want them [parents] to come so that we can hear from them how they are taking care of these children.”

The police, however, say the teenage hooligans are also smoking Bhangi and Shisha.

Lieutenant Eunice Hipai Enoka said the children will be handed over to their parents if they appear to respond to some questions.

