6th August 2023
YALI 2023 fellows back home after six-week training in US

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 24 mins ago

Gola Boyoi and Advocate Reech Malual speak to media about the training in US

South Sudanese participants of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders have arrived Juba today after completing a six- week training in leadership and managerial skills.

Ten youth traveled from South Sudan in June to participate in leadership programs in top American universities.

The Young African Leaders initiative trains accomplished young leaders with established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their communities and countries.

The President of the South Sudan Youth Union, Gola Boyoi who attended the training in Leadership in Public Management at Syracuse University said he will work with the government to impart the knowledge and experiences he gained from the training.

“We would like to assure the public that we have come back with a lot of experience and knowledge and these Youths who have been selected  actually are mostly young people who do credible jobs in their different sectors.

“We have committed ourselves  to come and deliver to our people and we are going to work collectively with government of South Sudan and the people in order to transfer the knowledge and skills we gained from this training,

He urged youth in the country to apply for the fellowship.

“I would like to urge the youth of South Sudan to apply more in this program because it is  beneficial  and most of the countries are  participating with big numbers except South Sudan.

“So, we want to encourage the  Youth of South Sudan to apply the process is competitive but it just need commitment.”

Meanwhile, Advocate Reech Malual who attended Leadership and Public Management training alongside Youth Leader Boyoi at the same University with expressed his gratitude to the government of the United States.

“I am thankful to the United State of America government and the people. Thankful to our government because if we did not have an independent country called South Sudan, we would not have got this opportunity to be able to participate.”

Like Mr. Boyoi, Malual appealed to South Sudanese youth to invest in themselves and he encouraged them to seek similar opportunities.

“We encourage you to try and be able benefit from such trainings they empower young people. We also see they are a lot of potential young people who are interested in public management and governance we can also increase our numbers.”

The Mandela Washington Fellowship takes 700 young Africans to the United States for academic courses and leadership training at local universities, as well as to a summit in Washington D.C.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

