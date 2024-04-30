30th April 2024
Parliament to grill 3 ministers over birth defects in oilfields

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba. (Office of the President).

The national parliament has resolved to summon three ministers of health, petroleum and environment to clarify alleged oil pollution that resulted in birth defects in Ruweng Administrative Area and Upper Nile State.

It reached the decision after the lawmakers raised an urgent motion following reports of mothers delivering premature or deformed babies at Panriang hospital.

During the Monday session, lawmakers demanded that companies operating in the oilfields protect local communities against catastrophic oil spillage and provide clean water to the communities there.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba described the cases of children born with intestine outside as very strange and directed the August House to follow up the matter with the previous committee formed to investigate the cases.

Nunu added that the relevant institutions be summoned to explain to what actions they have taken to address the situation in affected areas.

“Why is this abnormality only happening in Pariang, not in other part of South Sudan? That’s why there is suspicion. But of course we need scientific evidence to that because this is a serious matter,” she said.

“Children born with intestine outside their stomach, so it is very strange and very serious matter, we still need to find out from the team that was formed.”

“We will call the ministers, there is environmental issues in the oil field, the chemicals are not being disposed properly and it is affecting people, affecting animals and need to be addressed.”

“So the recommendation here is to call the relevant institutions to come and explain to us what actions are they taking.”

The government of oil-rich Ruweng Administrative Area said early in April that it recorded three children born with deformities between January and April – in what it attributed to the impact of oil pollution.

Ruweng Health Minister Chol Simon expressed concerns after Panriang Referral Hospital recorded the cases of congenital malformation or birth defect.

Chol said the first case was in January – when a woman gave birth to a baby with intestines and other abdominal organs outside.

The minister said the second case, was of deformed twins where the first born has an abnormally big head and stomach while the second born has no legs.

Environmentalists say South Sudan experienced environmental damage, deforestation, soil and water contamination, and health issues in and around the oil-producing areas.

In the past, the Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies came under increased criticism over oil leakages that reportedly contaminated the ecosystem around the oil-producing areas.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution, as chemicals from oil wells are said to have been washed to settlements by floodwaters, leaving animals and people affected.

 

 

