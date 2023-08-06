Boy found dead with testicles gouged, suspects in Aweil custody

Police in North Bhar el Gazal state have arrested two women in Aweil East County for allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy by removing his testicles.

Captain Guot Guot Akol who is the State police spokesperson said the boy’s body was found dumped on Wednesday in a pool of water in Wanyjok town.

However, during a medical examination, it was discovered that the toddler’s testicles were gouged.

Captain Akol declined to mention the 30 and 34 year -old suspects’ names citing the suspects are still under investigation.

“We are now investigating two women in connection with what happened on Wednesday. For security reason, I am not going to reveal their names.

“On Wednesday three-year-old boy was found drowned in a small pool, unfortunately during medical anatomy, we discover his private parts were removed from his body.

“So, we detained these two neighbors, women, to investigate the crime. This incident happened in Wanyjok Town of Aweil East County.”

The motive behind the crime is not yet clear.

