1st August 2023
Yakani urges R-TGONU to speedily execute pending tasks

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is calling on the peace parties to demonstrate real political will to implement the remaining tasks if the country is to hold successful elections.

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani said he welcomes the 8th confirmation of the president’s commitment to the conduct of national general elections by December 2024.

Yakani, however, calls on the peace parties to reconstitute the political party’s council, national elections commission, and national constitutional review commission.

He also appeals for genuine implementation of the transitional Security arrangements and the redeployment of the first graduated unified forces.

The activist said there is a need for real demonstration of political commitment from the presidency from August to November 2023.

He warns that delaying the pending tasks including the redeployment of the graduated unified forces before September this year, will lead to possible failure to conduct the national general elections below the minimum requirements for credible, free, fair and non-violent elections.

